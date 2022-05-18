Project in western Cuba against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia





ARTEMISA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The socio-cultural project Babilonia, based in the province of Artemisa, goes for the defense of diversity through art as a space free of stereotyping and discrimination.



According to project manager Jesus Lazaro Perez Hernandez, Babilonia—sponsored by the National Center for Sex Education—opened its doors eight years ago to public performances by Cuban cross-dressers and training courses for the members, who include in their work prevention messages to share with the audience.



Intended to provide a local space with no room for distinction as to gender or sexual identity and to engage people in a permanent fight against homophobia and transphobia, Babilonia will have its annual festival on June 24 and 25 with auditions to select its next performance queen.

The involvement of local authorities and LGBTQ+ activists has been essential to keep this cultural event on the go and increase awareness that homophobia and transphobia are out of fashion.



The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is observed on May 17 to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses by the World Health Organization, as well as to coordinate events to eliminate discrimination against homosexual, transsexual and bisexual people and protect their rights worldwide.