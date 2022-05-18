All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
19
May Wednesday

Díaz-Canel greets RT Spanish team



Havana, May 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed executives and journalists of the Russian television channel RT Spanish and described their meeting as very pleasant in his Twitter profile.

According to the President, the visitors held a fruitful workshop with the Communication Team of the Palace of the Revolution to exchange views, especially on their work in social networks.

RT Spanish, known as Actualidad RT, was launched in 2009 as the first Russian television channel in Spanish language with a global reach and focused on international headline news.

