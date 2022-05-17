Cuba marks international day against homophobia





HAVANA,Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, said today on Twitter that Cuba marks the International Day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia, in a context of intense legislative work in favor of laws aimed at guaranteeing all rights for all people.



The ministry of higher education (MES by its Spanish acronym) also highlighted in the platform the celebration in Cuba of the date, which is held worldwide with the purpose of promoting actions to put an end to acts of discrimination, violence and hatred that exist towards lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people.



In its communication, MES stressed that the draft law of the Cuban Family Code recognizes all rights for all persons.



For her part, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, minister of labor and social security (MTSS by its Spanish acronym) emphasized that MTTSS is opposed to homophobia and transphobia and is in favor of equal rights in the workplace, without discrimination of any kind.



The International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated every year on May 17 to denounce discrimination against people with sexual preferences different from the conventional ones, such as homosexuals, transsexuals, bisexuals and lesbians around the world.

In 2022 the theme of the campaign is "Our bodies, our lives, our rights."