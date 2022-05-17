Cuba Sides with Love, not with Hatred





HAVANA, Cuba, May 16 (ACN) We overcome since our support are fair ideas; we side with love and not with hatred while our strength lies in (Jose) Marti's and Fidel Castro's values, in the power of truth and the conquest of justice, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and president of the country.



The president closed the 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power, in its 9th Legislature, which took place during four days at the Havana Convention Center and whose final day was attended by Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution.



Diaz-Canel pointed out that these are tough and complex times, but that does not diminish our sense of reality, marked by inequalities and inequities that are increasing under neoliberalism; fortunately, the desire for justice still survives.



He assured that the response to the Saratoga Hotel tragedy shows the solidarity of the Cuban people, evidenced in the country's anonymous heroes, in the hundreds of compatriots who came to donate blood, in the firefighters, rescue workers, ambulance drivers, hospital workers, medical and nursing specialists, honest and tireless press; in every citizen who did something even if it was through social networks.



These attitudes, along with those of the Cuban authorities, summarize the best of the national being, of the Cuban that we defend in our laws, the president declared.



He stressed that in the days of uncertainty and pain, messages of hatred against this people were expressed, because mercenaries do not understand patriots.



Cuba has lived its mourning without fanfare, even before the official decree, those who have wanted to profit from that pain do not deserve our time, those who hate do not count, Diaz-Canel added.



We prioritize the attention to all survivors, the head of state affirmed, and once again reiterated his condolences for what happened, and his gratitude to political leaders and friends of the world for their accompaniment in moments of sadness.



He pointed out that the distortions of the events of July 11 and the attempts to discredit the Cuban Revolution show the hypocrisy and double standards of those who seek to destabilize the socialist project.



The president stated that in the Caribbean nation there is no imprisonment of 16-year-old minors, the juries acted in accordance with the law and legality exists to be complied with.



They are no longer hiding for their calls through the Internet; they tried everything to mobilize the people last May Day and they still cannot understand the overwhelming and massive response of Cubans in favor of the socialist process; all in spite of two years of pandemic with a tightened blockade, he continued.



Diaz-Canel warned that the U.S. government intends to selectively divide the world between those who submit to them and those who are willing to defend their sovereignty.



He reaffirmed that Cuba's foreign policy will continue giving priority to the battle against the blockade and its denunciation, since it has an impact on the whole country and forces us to redouble our efforts.



We will continue developing relations of friendship and cooperation in the region and the world, defending Latin America as a zone of peace, he said and detailed that during the visits of the Belize and Dominica PM' s, collaboration ties were strengthened.



Regarding the welcome given in Havana to the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, he said that it was an important official visit, in the mutual effort to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to progress in the area.



The Cuban president indicated that the U.S. policy of weakening this part of the world and imposing its power remains in force, and that the meeting curiously called the Summit of the Americas excludes several countries, despite the natural discomfort of the governments of the region in rejecting such exclusions.



He regretted that in this meeting nothing will be approved on economic and social inequality, nothing will be discussed about the marginalization in the region and the policy to sabotage progressive governments, nor will any decision be taken to promote actions for democracy and justice.

Nor will there be any dialogue on the manipulation of the U.S. government in the migratory issue for destabilizing purposes against Cuba, denounced the Head of State, and added that no discussion on the harmful impact of organized crime or the cancer of drug trafficking is foreseen in this space.



Terrorism, including State terrorism, is not an issue on that agenda, he remarked, and considered that it is unlikely that Argentina's right to the Malvinas Islands or Puerto Rico's right to its independence will be reaffirmed there.



Regarding the busy agenda of the National Assembly of People's Power in this session, he said that a more democratic rule of law and social justice was strengthened, public policies were promoted to protect women, the elderly, children and vulnerable people in general, in accordance with constitutional rights.



The contents were discussed one by one, particularly those of the new Penal Code, which unifies in a single text what is regulated in this matter and is adapted to the current context, and called on those responsible for its application to act with due coherence when implementing it.

Among the most innovative aspects of the current Constitution are the wide range of rights it recognizes, and for this reason another of the laws approved is the Natural Resources and Environment System Law, which reinforces the full exercise of the right of people to enjoy a healthy and balanced environment in order to ensure the survival of the species.



He commented that not submitting to the hegemony of imperialism has consequences such as the blockade, which aims to wipe out the socialist ideology and hinder policies that favor the people.



In spite of this we reaffirm that the Cuban State will guarantee the enjoyment of the rights and the fulfillment of the duties established in our social project, he assured.



Cuban leaders also referred to the importance of promoting the recently approved Law on Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education, at a time when the world is facing the hunger crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and the economic and social imbalances of neoliberalism.



Diaz-Canel recognized the health and science workers for their work in the control of COVID-19, from the work of the humblest worker to that of the cadres and union leaders, which has allowed the economy to revive little by little and return to social life.



He stated that the world economy began 2022 with great uncertainties and interruptions in the supply chain, an increase in inflation and the effects of the European conflict, aspects that make the post-pandemic recovery a fragile and unequal process.



For Cuba, subjected to the blockade by the U.S. government, the scenario is marked by the increase in the price of basic imports, we have to develop with daring and innovative measures and to that end we are updating the Economic and Social Strategy to meet the objectives and goals of the Economic Plan, he said.



The Head of State mentioned as other priorities to address the situation of vulnerability, the new transformations for the socialist state enterprise, the level of macroeconomic imbalance and the different exchange environments, which hinder the productive chaining.



He emphasized that notwithstanding the positive aspects for the gradual reactivation of the country, it is necessary to advance with greater security from the macroeconomic point of view, to encourage foreign direct investment, exports and national production.



Cuba is not renouncing to development, we are once again facing an apparently insuperable challenge, but the example of the last few days has shown that with unity, solidarity and work we cannot be defeated, he added.



Diaz-Canel recalled the absurd inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, when there is no reason whatsoever for it.



Imperialism has been wrecked from defeat to defeat for 63 years, times continue to be complex and challenging, but we are already trained, firm and convinced that we will always be victorious, the Cuban president finally asserted.







