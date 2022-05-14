Cuban lawmakers learn on the results of the popular consultation on the Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) received today the results of the popular consultation of the draft law of the Family Code, by the National Electoral Council (CEN), and by the end of June the drafting committee will present to the deputies the updated version of the document.



Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, president of the CEN, explained that this State organ organized and supervised the whole process -from February to April- and that more than 150 thousand Cubans took part in its development, among them electoral authorities, jurists, specialists, students and other professionals.



This democratic exercise concluded with the participation of more than six million voters, in 79 thousand meetings, and for the processing of the opinions, two computer systems were used, from which the standard proposals were formed by paragraphs.



More than 336,500 interventions were made and more than 434,000 criteria were collected, while a total of 330 paragraphs remained without observations, he explained.



Correspondingly, 6,417 standard proposals were determined, mostly related to marriage, parental responsibility, adoption, gestation in solidarity, progressive autonomy, discrimination and violence in the family environment, and assisted filiation.



According to Balseiro Gutiérrez, about 61 percent of the total number of proposals were in favor of the bill, with lesser presence of the categories of elimination, addition, doubts and others.



The President of the CEN highlighted the discipline, organization, dedication and commitment of the people in the consultation, and emphasized that these data will allow the drafting commission to present a new and more enriched version of the text, with proposals from all sectors of the population, to be later submitted to a referendum.



Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, described the consultation as a genuine, broad and contributive exercise of popular participation, and highlighted the dissemination and study of the bill in the different platforms.