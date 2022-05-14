Cuban Parliament approves declaration for Africa Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, president of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), announced the declaration of the legislative body for the celebration of Africa Day, on May 25, proud of the roots and the formation of Cuban nationality.



During the extraordinary session of the Cuban Parliament, in its 9th Legislature, the deputy highlighted the presence of the slaves who arrived from those distant lands and left their footprints here, as well as the links with the countries of the union, and the fight against racism in African territory, the collaboration of the Island in the independence of several peoples of that continent.



"We reaffirm that the special relations between Cuba and Africa are indestructible, which together we have built, over the years, under the accurate guidance and brotherhood of the historic leaders of our nations. Those ties were deepened during the heroic deeds of our peoples against colonialism and racism on African soil, as well as for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of several African nations," Ferrer Gómez added.



Faithful to the common history, the commitment to work to strengthen the relations between the legislative bodies and the exchange of information in international parliamentary spaces is renewed.



It ratified the gratitude for the resolutions passed every year by the African Union against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the largest of the Antilles, while expressing gratitude for the countless expressions of solidarity that are constantly received, in the face of the genocidal U.S. policy in the face of the difficulties caused by the pandemic.



Finally, the statement wished Africa success in the implementation of its socio-economic development projects, particularly those dedicated to the crucial issue of food security, convinced that they will achieve new achievements that will bring greater prosperity and well-being to the brotherly peoples of the continent.