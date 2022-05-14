Díaz-Canel highlights solidarity for Saratoga victims





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter the solidarity expressed by the people at Friday's vigil dedicated to the 46 dead victims of the accident that took place on May 6 at the Saratoga Hotel in the Cuban capital.



The president, who attended the tribute offered in areas of the Fraternity Park, wished in his message that the solidarity of so many compatriots would ease the sorrows of the relatives and friends of the deceased, and expressed that he feels their pain as his own.



"We have been tonight together with relatives and friends of the 46 victims of the accident at the #HotelSaratoga. We hurt their pain as if it were our own. Hopefully the solidarity of so many compatriots will ease their sorrows. Their loved ones will #AlwaysWithUs," he wrote.



Thousands of Cubans gathered this Friday in Havana's Fraternity Park, at the call of the Union of Young Communists, for a vigil in tribute to the victims of the accident that took place last Friday, May 6, at the Saratoga Hotel.



Representatives of the State and Government, including President Díaz-Canel, rescue workers, firemen, members of the Red Cross, relatives, friends and the people in general, were there with flowers and candles to bid farewell to the deceased.



At 9:00 p.m. a minute of silence was observed as a tribute to the 46 lives lost in the accident.



After the conclusion of the rescue and salvage actions at the Saratoga Hotel, the President of the country decreed Official Mourning, from 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.