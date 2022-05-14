Fifth Extraordinary Session of the Cuban Parliament kicks off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), in its 9th Legislature, begins this Saturday at the Convention Center in Havana.



The agenda includes an analysis of the progress of the Economic-Social Strategy, whose key areas are food production and marketing, export incentives, transformations in the business system, improvement of self-employment and monetary reorganization of the country.



This Saturday, the deputies will receive information from the National Electoral Council on the results of the popular consultation process of the Family Code project.



Likewise, Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, will make a presentation on the work of the drafting commission of said project, based on the results of the popular consultation.



In the afternoon, the parliamentarians will analyze the bills on Food Sovereignty, Food and Nutritional Security; Personal Data; and the Natural Resources and Environment System.



The 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly will be extended until Monday, May 16 with an extensive legislative agenda which includes the analysis of the draft laws of the Penal Code, Penal Execution, Protection of Constitutional Rights, the System of Protection of Literary and Artistic Creation, and the General Law for the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage.