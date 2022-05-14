Cuban President Attends Vigil for Hotel Accident Victims





Havana, May 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party’s Central Committee and President of Cuba attended the vigil called by the Young Communist League to pay tribute to the victims of the accidental blast occurred May 6th at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel.



The Head of State was accompanied by members of the Central Committee’s Politburo like Parliament President Esteban Lazo, Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa and other top government officials, along with Havana authorities.



Relatives, friends and people from all walks of life paid tribute to the victims as they laid flowers and candles at a site displaying the pictures of the fatal victims, in the surroundings of the hotel.



Once rescue actions concluded at the hotel Saratoga largely damaged by the blast, which killed 46 people, the Cuban President announced a period of official mourning May 13th through May 14th.