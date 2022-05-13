Cuban MPs acknowledge proper care for children without family support





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Several visits made to the Homes for Children without Family Protection in the country confirmed the careful attention and care given to the children in these centers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the activities previous to the 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 9th Legislature, the parliamentarians highlighted the work of the highly qualified personnel of these institutions, who carry out their work with responsibility and love.



They emphasized that, despite the material difficulties faced by the nation, there prevail appropriate conditions for the development of children, the correct use of the money allocated for the purchase and satisfaction of all children, as well as the application of alternatives and cooperation with the different economic actors.



The representatives acknowledged the promotion and stimulation of the bonding of minors with agencies, political and student organizations, the community and the families of origin, as well as the progress made in the selection of foster families.



The Committee on Youth, Children and Women's Equal Rights emphasized that there is systematic attention to the removal from the homes of young people over 18 years of age who are homeless, but it is necessary to prioritize the follow-up of this issue.



The project of the Homes for Children without Family Care reaffirms the nobility and the sense of humanistic justice of Cuba in the preparation of children, adolescents and young people for their integral formation and social integration, considered the participants in the meeting.