Diaz-Canel attends activities previous to the 5th session of Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, is attending this morning the commission’s work of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), held at the Convention Center in Havana.



The President, along with the vice president of the country, Salvador Valdes Mesa, is analyzing the proposed opinion of the draft law on Food sovereignty and food and nutritional security.



The activities prior to the 5th extraordinary session of the National Assembly, in its 9th Legislature, scheduled to begin on May 14, begin Friday with the analysis of important issues on the public agenda.



Among the topics to be discussed are the experiences in confronting COVID-19 and the challenges in education, the Mother and Child Program, the improvement of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program and the situation and perspectives of medicines.



A report will also be presented on the homes for children without family protection, some details on the contents of the draft family code, and the progress of the national program against racism and racial discrimination and the program for the advancement of women.



Other topics to be discussed will be the control of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and non-agricultural cooperatives, as well as the fulfillment of the tasks of the updated economic strategy for the commerce, gastronomy and services sector.



The application of Decree Law 35 on telecommunications, information and communication technologies and the use of the radio-electric spectrum, the measures of the construction ministry according to the recommendations of the highest supervision to the institution and the drought in the country will also be discussed.