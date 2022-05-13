Cuba to hold vigil in honor of victims of Hotel Saratoga accident





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) A vigil will be held today in Havana's Parque de la Fraternidad (Fraternity Park) as a gesture of grief and human solidarity for the death of 45 people, victims of the accident at the Saratoga Hotel on May 6.



Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first secretary of the Young Communist League's National Committee, said on her Twitter that the vigil, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m., will be held so that the light of none of the victims of the Saratoga Hotel will be extinguished.



She invited those who cannot make it to their homes to pay tribute to all those who, unfortunately, lost their lives during the disaster.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, said, on the same social media, that what will happen in the downtown Havana park will be a well-deserved tribute called by the Cuban youth.



On Thursday, uninterrupted rescue and salvage work ended at the hotel facility, where the Cuban Fire Department, the Cuban Red Cross, medical services and other specialized forces worked hard to find the people trapped in the rubble, while their relatives waited outside the site.



Friday's vigil will take place within the framework of the official mourning decreed by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, which began today at six o'clock and will last until Saturday, May 14.