Cuban President Declares Official Mourning





Havana, May 12 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba declared Official Mourning May 13 and 14 given the painful accident occurred May 6 at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel which claimed 45 lives, including that of a Spanish citizen.



The Official Mourning begins May 13 at 06:00 hours through May 14 at 1200 hours, Cuba local time, and it has been declared once all rescue operations concluded at the site of the deadly accident.



During the mourning period the Cuban Flag will be hosted half-staff in all public and military facilities.