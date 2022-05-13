Cuban Parliament Hosts Far-Reaching Special Session





Havana, May 12 (ACN) The Fifth Special Session of the Cuban Parliament on May 14 will rank among the deepest and most far-reaching meetings of its kind, said Parliament secretary Homero Acosta.



In a press conference at the Capitol building, seat of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Acosta said that the session’s agenda is linked to the tough legislative work deployed this year, which includes eight bills of great significance for the country.



The bills include the Penal Code, the Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security draft legislation, along with the Law on the Protection of Personal Data.



All 11 parliament commissions will meet on Friday to follow up on decisions related to public issues of interest for the people, said Jose Luis Toledo, president of the Commission for Constitutional and Legal Affairs.



On the agenda for debates are issues like the response to the criticism against the entrepreneurial system of the Dairy and Meat-processing Industry; the implementation of the Law of Agricultural Cooperatives and the Recovery of Local Ranching.



Lawmakers will also address the fight against COVID-19 and challenges related to education, the infant-mother health program, the improvement of the family doctor-nurse program and others linked to the availability of medications.



Other issues are related to the country’s Economic Strategy particularly in the areas of trade and services; telecommunications, I.T. technologies.