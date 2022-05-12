The President of the Republic of Cuba decrees Official Mourning





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) In view of the deep sorrow of our people due to the unfortunate accident that occurred at the Saratoga Hotel on May 6, in which 44 compatriots and one Spanish citizen have lost their lives, and after the conclusion of the rescue and salvage actions, the President of the Republic of Cuba agreed to decree Official Mourning, from 6:00 a.m. on May 13 until 12:00 p.m. on May 14.



During the period of the Official Mourning, the Cuban banner must be flown at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions.