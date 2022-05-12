Rescuers found last missing person of the Saratoga hotel explosion





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The lifeless body of the only person still to be found, one of the chambermaids of the Saratoga hotel, was extracted today from the rubble by rescuers, after intense and risky search work.



From the scene of the accident, journalist Daniela Pérez Muñoa, of the Cuban News Agency, observed the operation, which had put firefighters, rescue and salvage units and other specialized forces under stress, as it had become a priority from the moment the fatal accident occurred.



Local authorities highlighted the heroic work, even at the risk of their lives, which will allow in the future to put into practice in the hotel itself a plan of actions, mainly constructive, at the same time that work is being done to repair adjacent and nearby buildings, and to build houses for the families who lost them.



With the removal of the body of the maid, 45 people have died as a result of the explosion which occurred on May 6 in Saratoga, when a tanker truck was unloading gas.



At the closing of this information, Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán, chief of the Cuban Fire Brigade, informed that the body of the victim is at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.