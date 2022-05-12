Relentless search for Saratoga’s employee continues





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The search for one of the chambermaids of the Saratoga Hotel who is still missing since the accident continues today, even in the surroundings of the building, as rescuers and other specialized forces have managed to reach 90% of the hotel's premises.



Both Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, chief of the Cuban Fire Department, and Alexis Acosta Silva, mayor of Old Havana, called the effort a top priority, the reason that the rescue teams have been working tirelessly around the clock, using dogs and other resources and in cooperation with various agencies and institutions, always observing the safety measures to avoid unfortunate accidents during such a dangerous activity.



Acosta Silva pointed out that so far the death toll from the explosion amounts to 44, whereas the affected families keep receiving assistance in their provisional lodgings until new homes are built for them.