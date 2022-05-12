CUPET denies alleged fire at Ñico López Refinery







HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) According to a statement issued by the Cuban Petroleum Enterprise (CUPET), the images of a fire currently making the rounds of the social networks have nothing to do with the Ñico López Refinery, as it actually broke out in a grocery store at the Guaicanamar Conference Center in Havana’s Regla municipality and was put out by firefighters.



It is false that this fire took place at the refinery, which is still working without any problem, CUPET assured in its official Facebook profile in response to the publication of the said fake news about the incident.



The Ministry of Energy and Mines also shared the clarification with a post on its Twitter account confirming that nothing happened at the Ñico López refinery.



The Guaicanamar Conference Center belongs to Empresa de Servicios Petroleros, EMSERPET. No statements have been reported as to cause of the incident or whether there were any victims.