Another body recovered from the Saratoga rubble





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Rescuers found the body of one of the two missing persons still unaccounted for amid the debris of the Saratoga hotel, Colonel Luis Carlos Guzman, chief of the Cuban Fire Department, said in statements to the media.



Based on the most recent information provided by the Ministry of Public Health, which reported 43 deaths as of 6:30 pm Wednesday as a result of the accidental explosion that took place on Friday, the figure has now risen to 44.



According to Colonel Guzman, the search at the site will continue uninterruptedly until the body of the other worker reported missing is found.