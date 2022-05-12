Cuban President Appreciates Condolences by Xi Jinping





Havana, May 11 (ACN) Cuban President and First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Miguel Diaz-Canel appreciated the message of condolences sent by China’s Xi Jinping for the fatal accident occurred at a Havana hotel, which claimed dozens of lives and injured many.



On his Twitter account Diaz-Canel wrote that he appreciated the message of condolences sent by comrade and friend Xi Jinping, President of China, for the painful human loss and the injured in the blast of the Saratoga Hotel.



According to Xinhua news agency, Xi said he was dismayed after learning about the tragedy in Havana and he sent condolences on behalf of the Chinese government and people.



The spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian expressed his support of Cuba in moment he described as sad and he went on to say that in such painful moment the Chinese government and people firmly stand by the Cuban people.