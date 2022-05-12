Rescuers Keep Searching for Missing People at Havana Hotel





Havana, May 11 (ACN) Five days after the accidental blast at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel, rescuers keep searching for missing people inside the partially collapsed building.



Communist Party first secretary in Havana Luis Antonio Torres Iribar said construction equipment are removing debris out of the building basement to open the way for rescuers to do their job.



The political leader also referred to another accident occurred Wednesday morning in a home in the old section of Havana due to a gas leak which left three people injured including an 11-year old child.



Iribar insisted that families must abide by precaution measures in their homes to avoid such events and alert authorities in case of any irregularity in the gas service.