Diaz-Canel praises work of firefighters and rescuers in the Saratoga



HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez acknowledged on Twitter the work of firefighters and rescuers currently working at the Saratoga Hotel, destroyed by a gas explosion last Friday.

Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán, head of the Fire Department of the Republic of Cuba, recently declared that the search-and-rescue effort is still under way and following every safety measure to avoid unnecessary risks.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on May 10, 43 people died and 97 were injured, whereas 17 are still in hospital.

