Three injured in gas explosion in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Three people were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak early this morning in a house in the municipality of Old Havana municipality, allegedly as a result of negligence, since a gas valve was left open at night.



The three injured individuals are a 50-year-old adult who suffered severe burns, an 11 year-old child and a neighbor who has already been discharged from hospital. The explosion, which caused considerable damage to three apartments, happened when the former turned on a light switch in the gas-filled house.



Fredy Francés Gallo, president of the Municipal Assembly of People's Power in Old Havana, pointed out that this type of accident is uncommon but urged people to report at once any suspected gas leak to the relevant instances.



Luis Carlos Guzmán, chief of the Fire Department, also remarked that this event is not related to the accident at the Saratoga Hotel on May 6.