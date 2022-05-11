All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Houses under construction for victims of explosion



HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The municipality of Old Havana gets ready to construct houses for the families affected by the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel on Friday, May 6, which damaged a number of nearby buildings.

A total of 22 families who lost their homes are and will be staying in hotel rooms or with relatives and friends until the completion of their new apartments, expected to take between 65 and 70 days.

While in their provisional dwellings, they have received cooking utensils and food and other supplies provided free of charge by the government.

