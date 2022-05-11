National workshop on the environment to be held this Thursday





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The National Hotel of Cuba will host this Thursday a national workshop on the consultation process of the international meeting Stockholm+50, organized under the theme “A healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity”.



Representatives of government institutions, the business sector, scientific centers, civil society and local authorities will participate, according to experts from the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), the coordinating body, together with the corresponding United Nations program, for the compilation of the testimonies to be submitted to Stockholm+50, scheduled for June 2-3 in Sweden, with the support of Kenya.



The agenda of the Cuban workshop will seek to streamline major nationwide actions, including those related to the Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education plans, the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, the decentralization of national management, and the policies on and guidelines for regional development, the new Environmental Act, the Nationally Determined Contribution, and the National Biodiversity Program, among other topics.