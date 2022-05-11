Office of the Historian ready to recover damaged real estate





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHC) is taking the first steps to salvage the seventeen buildings damaged by the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel.



Architect Tatiana Fernandez de los Santos, director of the subsidiary project enterprise Restaura, said that they are checking how much damage adjoining and nearby entities such as the Marti Theater, the Capitol Building, the Yoruba Association and the Baptist Church suffered as a result of the blast.



The Martí Theater, reopened in 2014 following a large-scale investment process, is one of the main buildings expected to be restored to its original condition. The Baptist Church will be repaired in coordination with the Technological University of Havana, as will be some wood and glass structures in the Capitol building, which also took a hit despite being farther away.



Regarding the headquarters of the Yoruba Association, Fernandez pointed out that a first assessment revealed the need for a more thorough evaluation due to possible cracks in the building and mezzanines.



Enterprise Restaura is mainly in charge of the projects in the Old Section of the City included in the investment plan of the Office of the Historian.