Cubans Support their Countrymen Affected by Havana Hotel Blast





Havana, May 10 (ACN) Havana citizens, and workers donated canned food, toilet items, cloths, shoes, books, toys and other items to families and people affected by the accident occurred at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel last Friday.



The donations were received at the building hosting the Cuban Committees for the Defense of the Revolution grassroots organization, though the government of Old Havana is also open to receive local donations.



Thousands of Cubans, both young and adults, flocked to the labs to donate blood in an action to save the lives of those who were taken to local hospitals following the accident.