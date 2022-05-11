All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Havana Hotel Blast Death Toll Increases to 43



Havana, May 10 (ACN) Cuba’s Health Ministry on Tuesday evening reported a total of 43 deaths as a consequence of the accident occurred at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel, with one of the victims is still to be identified.

The report explains that so far 97 people were injured in the blast; 17 of them are still in hospital, 37 were discharged and 43 died.

The Health Ministry extends its condolences to the victims’ relatives and friends.

