Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro Welcomes Cuban Premier





Havana, May 10 (ACN) Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro met at Caracas’ Presidential Palace with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, who is paying an official visit to that South American nation.



Before meeting President Maduro, the Cuba Premier held talks with Executive Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez on issues related to the Cuba-Venezuela bilateral agenda.



Marrero also pay tribute to Liberator Simon Bolivar, accompanied by Venezuelan foreign minister Felix Plasencia. Marrero and his delegation also pay homage to Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez Frias.



The Cuban Premier arrived in Caracas on Monday in a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.



The Cuban delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia; the ministers of health, agriculture and the food industry, as well as other government officials.