ALBA-TCP expresses solidarity with Cuban people and government for explosion in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), expressed today the most complete solidarity with the people and government of Cuba for the explosion that occurred this morning at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.



On Twitter, Llorenti affirmed that they join in the sorrow for the irreparable loss of life.



Cuba is not alone, said the ALBA-TCP executive secretary, who wished a speedy recovery of the people injured in the explosion, which occurred due to a gas leak.



Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal thanked Llorenti's message on the same social media.