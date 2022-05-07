Health minister present at hospital treating victims of explosion in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, arrived today in the Miguel Enriquez Hospital, one of the health care centers receiving the victims of the accident that occurred this morning at the Saratoga Hotel.



Three adults and two children are being treated at the center, none of whom required surgery.



During his visit, Portal Miranda talked with the patients' relatives and learned about the availability of resources for the care of the victims of the accident.



The minister of health said that at 7:00 p.m. Friday, updated information will be provided on the state of health of the victims of the explosion that took place this morning at the Saratoga hotel, caused by a gas leak, with a preliminary balance of nine dead and more than 30 injured.