Diaz-Canel checks health situation of victims of explosion in hotel in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, arrived today in the Hermanos Ameijeiras and Calixto Garcia hospitals in Havana to check on the health situation of the patients hospitalized in both facilities after the explosion that occurred this morning at the Saratoga Hotel.



The Calixto Garcia hospital is treating more than twenty patients affected by the incident, with a preliminary balance of eight killed and around 30 injured.



At the Hermanos Ameijeiras Clinical Surgical Hospital, the president was interested in the availability of resources, both material and human, which are complete, Miguel Hernan Estevez del Toro, director of the institution, exclusively told the Cuban News Agency.



The director added that the hospital has a good blood reserve to face this unfortunate incident and explained that they have received six injured people -three of pediatric age- including a two-year-old who is undergoing surgery for a skull fracture, while the other two have slight contusions.

In the case of the adults, two have fractured lower limbs, and the other has no injuries, only contusions.



According to the the Cuban presidency on Twitter, the provincial director of health in Havana, Emilio Delgado Iznaga, confirmed that the health system in the capital is fully active and that several people have come to offer blood donations on a voluntary manner.



It was not a bomb or an attack, it was an unfortunate accident, assured Diaz-Canel about the events at the hotel, located in the downtown Paseo del Prado, in Old Havana, where he went, accompanied by the Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero, and the president of the Parliament, Esteban Lazo.

Our hospitals are working with all the injured and we continue working on rescue activities, said the head of state, who after visiting the hospital facilities returned to the site of the explosion.