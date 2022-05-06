Cuban authorities send condolences to families of Saratoga Hotel victims





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, sent today heartfelt condolences to the families of the fatal victims of the accident that took place Friday at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister expressed the full support of the Cuban people and institutions to those injured in the incident and described the images of what happened as painful for the entire nation.



Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, deputy foreign minister, also mourned on Twitter the loss of lives and injured victims of the explosion at the Saratoga hotel.



In his remarks, he highlighted the solidarity and the youth initiative to donate blood and help in any way possible in response to the incident.



According to a tweet from the Cuban presidency, preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion, which occurred on Friday morning, was caused by a gas leak, and he stressed that more details will be available soon.