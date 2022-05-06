Diaz-Canel present at Saratoga Hotel after strong explosion





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, arrived in the vicinity of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, where a strong explosion occurred today that left serious material damage to the building, to see firsthand the damage caused in that tourist facility in the capital.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, and Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, are at the site along with Diaz-Canel, according to a tweet from the Cuban presidency.



The highest authorities of the Party and the government in Havana, as well as heads and officials of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) also attended the tourist facility.



At the closing of this information, rescue and salvage works continue intensively and the causes that originated the explosion are being investigated.