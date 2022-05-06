Cuban FM held meeting with Venezuelan president





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Great satisfaction for returning to the homeland of Bolivar and Chavez, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today on Twitter about his visit to Venezuela, where he held a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.



On his official account, Rodriguez Parrilla referred that in his meeting with Maduro they exchanged on issues of the bilateral agenda and regional matters.



On the same social media, the Venezuelan president described the meeting with the Cuban diplomat as pleasant and fraternal and expressed his joy at receiving the brothers from Cuba.



Last Wednesday, Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed to the VP of Communication, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela, Freddy Ñañez, the bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and bilateral cooperation between both nations.



Hugo Chavez and the historic leader of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro, subscribed, on October 30, 2000, the Venezuela-Cuba Integral Cooperation Agreement, an expression of the will of both countries to develop ties in favor of the wellbeing of their peoples.



By virtue of these agreements, the governments of Havana and Caracas strengthen their capacities in food, education, health, science and technology, in the face of the impact of the aggressions and unilateral coercive measures of the United States.