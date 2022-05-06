Cuba and Argentina to Boost Bilateral Relations





Havana, May 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed Argentina’s deputy Prime Minister Jorge Neme his country’s willingness to keep boosting bilateral relations.



In his official Twitter account the Cuban president referred to a meeting on Thursday with the Argentinean government official on important bilateral projects related to food production.



Argentina will provide knowledge and experience for Cuba’s agricultural-food chain by transferring technology and agricultural machinery plus services, said Neme on his Twitter account after a meeting Wednesday with Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.



The Argentinean government official affirmed that his country will contribute to the Cuban people’s food security.