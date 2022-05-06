Cuba and Argentina to Boost Bilateral Relations

Havana, May 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed Argentina’s deputy Prime Minister Jorge Neme his country’s willingness to keep boosting bilateral relations.
In his official Twitter account the Cuban president referred to a meeting on Thursday with the Argentinean government official on important bilateral projects related to food production.
Argentina will provide knowledge and experience for Cuba’s agricultural-food chain by transferring technology and agricultural machinery plus services, said Neme on his Twitter account after a meeting Wednesday with Cuban deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.
The Argentinean government official affirmed that his country will contribute to the Cuban people’s food security.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio