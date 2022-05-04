Solidarity cannot be blocked, Cuban president asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Solidarity cannot be blocked, affirmed today on Twitter Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, on the occasion of the International Meeting of Solidarity with the island.

This event, every May 2, gathers organizations and friends of the Caribbean nation, participants in the Cuban celebration of International Workers' Day.



Diaz-Canel acknowledged that solidarity only recognizes human needs and places those who give and receive it in the highest step of our species.



After two years of pandemic, more than a thousand comrades from 60 countries and 209 organizations of world trade unionism, solidarity movements with Cuba, and progressive forces from the five continents participated in the 2022 Cuba Solidarity Meeting.



Since April 30, the delegates to the meeting have held exchanges with workers in factories, scientific and educational centers, and in neighborhoods in transformation as part of the attention to communities, families and people in situations of vulnerability, and where they themselves are the main actors of change, with the help of local, territorial and national entities.