Cuba begins national consultation on environment prior to UN event









HAVANA, Cuba,May 3 (ACN) Cuba began a national consultation process for the exchange and compilation of information with a view to its participation in an international meeting on the environment, convened by the UN General Assembly in early June.



The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym) is acting as the coordinating agency, accompanied by the corresponding United Nations program, for the compilation of the testimonies to be presented at the Stockholm+50 meeting. A healthy planet for the prosperity of all: our responsibility, our opportunity.



The General Directorate of Environment of CITMA also informed the Cuban News Agency that the discussions on the subject include actions on the plans for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education and the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, and the decentralization of national management and policies and norms for territorial development.



The new Environmental Law, the Nationally Determined Contribution, the National Biodiversity Program, plans to achieve the objectives of other Multilateral and related Environmental Agreements, territorial and local issues, as well as international environmental and natural resource management projects.



The national consultation will contribute to ensure the conditions for the exercise of a participatory environmental management, and promote community-based solutions, in a way that integrally connects with the needs of the population and takes advantage of the capacities and potentialities of all economic actors and people in general.



CITMA's General Directorate for the Environment invited all interested parties to collaborate in its national consultation and announced that a National Workshop will be held in Havana on May 12, with the participation of government institutions, the business sector and scientific institutions, among others.



The Stockholm Conference will be held June 2-3 and is considered the starting point of international environmental law.