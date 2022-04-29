Cuba and Chile ratify their willingness to deepen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and Chilean ambassador to Cuba Mauricio Hurtado Navia ratified today the willingness to deepen ties between the two countries.



Rodriguez Parrilla referred on Twitter to a meeting held Thursday at the foreign ministry headquarters with Hurtado Navia, who completes his diplomatic mission in Cuba, which began in 2018.



According to the tweet, the Cuban diplomat thanked the Chilean ambassador for his management for the development of bilateral ties, and wished him success in his new functions.



Cuba and Chile confirmed last March the willingness to deepen their bilateral relations and cooperation, on the occasion of a visit of Rodriguez Parrilla to that South American nation.



The Cuban official traveled to Chile at the head of the Cuban delegation that participated in the ceremony in which Gabriel Boric was inaugurated as president.