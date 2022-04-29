Havana hosts 2nd Regional Forum of Pensioners and Retired Persons





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Members of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation National Secretariat (CTC) AND the World Federation of Trade Unions opened in Havana the 2nd Regional Conference of Retired Persons and Pensioners of the Americas Area.



With the attendance of 220 delegates, part of the online, the forum aims at boosting joint work of unions to guarantee the rights of these social groups currently affected by the pandemic and the world economic crisis.



In the opening statement of the forum, CTC member Leobanys Avila said that events like this one rove the admiration of the world working class towards Cuba.



The general secretary of the World Federation of Trade Unions, Quim Boix, ratified his support of Cuba’s claim for the end of the US blockade.



The forum is addressing issues like the attention of the elderly, the benefits and challenges of social security and assistance, the protection of the elderly’s rights, public health, demographic dynamics revealing a population aging process in Cuba.