Top Cuban Communist Leader Meets Belize’s Prime Minister





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Communist Party Politburo and Organization Secretary of the Party met on Thursday with Belize’s Prime Minister and leader of the People’s United Party John Briceno who is on an official visit to Cuba.



Morales Ojeda briefed the visitor and his delegation about the ideas, concepts and guidelines stipulated by the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party. He also explained about the current situation of the country under a stiffened US economic blockade and destabilizing campaigns.



The Cuban Communist leader thanked Belize’s Peoples United Party and government for its permanent support of the island and he ratified Cuba’s support of all Caribbean sister nations to receive fair, special and differentiated treatment and listened to about the damage inflicted by colonialism.



The Belizean leader reiterated his willingness to boot political and cooperation links with Cuba as well as his party and government’s stance against the US blockade.