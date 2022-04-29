Cuba celebrates International Girls in ICT Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Cuba joins the celebration of the International Girls in ICT Day 2022—themed Access and Safety—to promote inclusive access to the Internet and the engagement of girls and young women in this field.



According to Daylin Pérez de la Rosa, director of Institutional Communication of the Joven Club organization, Cuba has organized activities throughout the country to provide guidance to girls and young women about ICT-related degree courses in order to increase their involvement in technological processes.



Cuba hails the date in a context of promotion of the digital transformation with extensive female presence in all development programs and leadership positions.



Celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of April, International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative supported by the Member States of the International Telecommunication Union to facilitate and encourage the study of these specialties.