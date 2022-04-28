Kris González: we need history to understand the future





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) As part of her visit to the province of Santiago de Cuba, Kris González, the Venezuelan Ambassador to Bolivia expelled from that country following the coup d’état against Evo Morales in 2019, stressed the need to study history to understand the future and preserve the heritage of the peoples.



González, also director of the journal Correo del Alba, met with students and professors of the Universidad de Oriente in this city to talk about the work of her publication for more than 12 years in the analysis of cultural and social events in Latin America and the Caribbean.



She remarked that the goal of the project is to approach young people to understand together a constantly changing world from a leftist perspective and made reference to research on the reconfiguration of international, political and economic relations in the continent.



The journalist also described the siege of the Venezuelan Embassy in Bolivia and the nearby Cuban Medical Mission, both targeted by the coup leaders, and explained society’s role regarding the respect and recognition of women's rights and the denunciation of the attempts to underplay their intellectual capacities and their contribution to history.



She also acknowledged the solidarity work of Cuban doctors in the fight against COVID 19 and the country’s effort to create the first Latin American vaccines against the disease.



As part of her visit to the local university, Rodríguez gave the library copies of her latest publication, namely Albario, Espigario, Venezuela: la joya de la corona and of Correo del Alba, and she will pay tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz at the monolith that keeps his ashes at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery.