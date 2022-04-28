Labor unions in eastern Cuba ratify support for the Revolution





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Labor union representatives in the province of Santiago de Cuba ratified their support to the Revolution and its leaders, as a prelude to International Workers' Day.



Local leaders of the labor movement talked on TV about the fulfillment of the work plans in honor of the date and their intention of celebrating May Day with the typical large-scale colorful rally that gathers the people of this province.



Yudixa Sarmientos, provincial secretary of the health workers union, thanked the support of all sectors in the fight against COVID-19 and announced the celebration of World Nurses Day, on May 12.



Mairelis Reyes, leader of the union of Education, Science and Sports workers, highlighted their pride in the results achieved by local education centers regarding the university entrance exams, which she hailed as a major incentive to participate in the parade after two years of pandemic.



On his end, René Berenguer, general secretary of the provincial committee of the Cuban Trade Unions, pointed out that more than 650,000 workers and their families will salute May Day across the province as a categorical statement of support to the Revolution and the Cuban socialist social system.



The colors of the flag will prevail in the celebration of Cuban workers, who will demand the end of the U.S. blockade as the main obstacle to the development of the island.

After two years without parades due to COVID-19, Cuban workers will once again take to the streets, squares and parks throughout the country to celebrate May Day.