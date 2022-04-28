MINSAP regrets death of Dr. Juan Vela Valdés





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) mourned the death of the renowned professor and health professional Dr. Juan Vela Valdés.



“For his loyalty to the Revolution, his modesty and sense of duty, those who knew him and had the opportunity to learn from Dr. Vela will always remember him,” the entity wrote said in a press release in which Board of Directors, health workers and medical students offered their condolences to the scientist’s family and friends and recognized his long and fruitful life at the service of Public Health and Cuban higher education as a trainer of many professionals and an exceptional revolutionary and human being who stands as an example for current and future generations.



For 31 years, Dr. Vela was the rector of the University of Camagüey and of the Medical School and the University of Havana, and eventually became Minister of Higher Education. He was president of the Union of Latin American Universities and, at the time of his death, professor and researcher at the National School of Public Health and director of the Cuban Journal of Public Health.



He was also a Bachelor of Social Sciences, First and Second Degree Specialist in Health Organization and Management and Master of Sciences, as well as a Senior Professor of Merit and Consultant with the University of Medical Sciences of Havana.



Vela Valdés held degrees of Doctor of Science and Doctor Honoris Causa from Universities in the United States, Latin America and Cuba. He earned awards such as the Commemorative Medal "De la Alfabetización", the 40th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution Medal, the Manuel Fajardo Medal, the Distinction for Cuban Education, the José Tey Medal and the Frank País Second Degree Order.