Canadian Ambassador describes WEFLA-2022 as relevant





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) John Geoffrey Gartshore, Canadian ambassador to Cuba, described the International Congress on Foreign Languages, Communication and Culture, WEFLA-2022, currently under way in this province, as important and relevant for both countries.



Isabel Cristina Torres Torres, rector of the University of Holguín, which as a department for Canadian studies, highlighted in the meeting the sustained and committed work developed since 1998 by its members to organize WEFLA and make it possible for Cuban professionals to present high-impact results of their research on the teaching and learning of foreign languages.



Frank Tough, from the University of Alberta in Canada, was awarded the Special Teaching Category of Guest Professor conferred by the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education.



“It is a privilege for me to receive this distinction from one of the countries with the highest literacy rate in Latin America after more than a decade of a close relationship with this academic center, where education and research continue despite the U.S. blockade,” he said.



The first day featured several keynote lectures, including The teaching of English as a public policy, about the challenges and prospects facing Cuba regarding the promotion of this language among university students.



Within the framework of WEFLA, the University of Holguin has strengthened ties with various foreign centers, such as Western, Saint Thomas, Alberta and Ottawa Universities in Canada.