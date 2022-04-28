Cuban Farmers Ready to March on May Day





Camaguey, April 27 (ACN) Cuban farmers in this Eastern province have confirmed their participation at the upcoming May Day march in support of the Cuban Revolution.



Some 20 thousand farmers linked to the National Small Farmers Association will join the demonstration in Camaguey to express unity and patriotism and their commitment to the production of food.



Farmers’ Association president in Camaguey Regla Frometa told the Cuban News Agency that local farmers have achieved favorable production indicators particularly in fresh vegetables, fruits, grains, bee honey, rice and other crops.



They have also made a significant contribution of milk to the local dairy industry, said the official and added that these reasons have encourage the farmers to join other workers on May Day to march and express their support of the Cuban Revolution amidst a ferocious discrediting campaign orchestrated by the US administration to destabilize the country.