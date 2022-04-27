Díaz-Canel to Skerrit: “Cuba welcomes you as a brother”





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) “As always, you are welcome as a brother in Cuba,· Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said at the Palace of the Revolution today as he received Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, who is making an official visit to the country.



Díaz-Canel remarked that Skerrit has always stood up for Cuba and supported the island’s fight against the U.S. blockade, and stated his willingness to keep strengthening political, economic and cooperation relations between the two nations.



On his end, the Dominican Prime Minister held to be pleased to be in Cuba and grateful for the cooperation that Cuba has offered his country, especially for the outstanding results achieved there by the Cuban Medical Brigade.



Díaz-Canel and Skerrit confirmed their mutual intention to maintain their political dialogue and develop stronger ties of friendship and cooperation between their peoples and governments.



At the end of the official talks, President Miguel Díaz-Canel conferred upon Roosevelt Skerrit the José Martí Order, the highest decoration granted by the Cuban State.