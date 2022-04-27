4th Communist Party Plenary evaluates popular consultation on Family Code





Havana, Apr 26 (ACN) Considered one of the most relevant political processes in Cuba, the popular consultation on the draft Family Code, under way until this month, has been supported from the outset by the different instances of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Mariela Rondón Pereña, an official of the Central Committee, reported to the 4th Plenary of the PCC that more than 79,000 meetings had been held and over 5,000 suggestions had been received from the population until April 13, whereas 1,159 meetings took place abroad.



According to the National Electoral Council, more than 6,481,000 people attended the meetings in their neighborhoods thanks to the work of political coordinators, People's Power delegatesand the efforts by grassroots Party cells and mass organizations to mobilize the citizens.



Rondón Pereña remarked that more than 60% of people’s opinions were in favor of the new Code, whereas 20.38% of the comments suggested modifications to the text, most of them related to topics such as marriage, parental responsibility and gestational solidarity.



Views were presented about the need to encourage popular participation and improve the communication campaign about the political significance, benefits and scope that this legislation, if approved, would entail to the protection of the Cuban citizen’s rights.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed the importance that the jurists strive to help people properly understand the legal terms involved and that the communication campaign designs educational, creative, ethical and aesthetic contents to make information more dynamic, and urged the relevant authorities to organize better assemblies in workplaces and schools, explain every detail to the audience and pay attention people’s comments.