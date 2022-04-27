Famous Cuban Restaurant “Bodeguita del Medio” Marks 80 Birthday





Havana, April 26 (ACN) The Havana restaurant “La Bodeguita del Medio”, a must visit place for so many tourists who have made it popular around the world is marking its 80th birthday.



Cuban author and ethnologist Miguel Barnet said that the emblematic restaurant has been a beam of Cuban identity and culture while its history is closely linked to musician Carlos Puebla, composer of political songs.



A ceremony attended by workers, tourism executives and guests recalled the birthday of the symbolic place of the Old Section of Havana and the outstanding composer and interpreter on his 105 birthday.



Barnet recalled the first days of the Bodeguita restaurant, when its owner Angel Almeida and his wife offered, since 1942, their typical Cuban dishes to intellectuals and workers. He also recalled renowned figures of Cuban culture who visited the restaurant to enjoy a mojito drink and a delicious meal.